Beloved former first lady Barbara Bush's Houston luncheon turns page to virtual event

For the past five years, Houston's society set has gathered to honor beloved former first lady Barbara Bush at her charity's signature luncheon. But like so many events on Houston's social calendar, the event is pivoting due to the pandemic. The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation has announced that its fifth annual Power of Literacy Luncheon will take place as a virtual "literacy fte" on Thursday, October 22 at 11:45 am.

The luncheon highlights the importance of reading in the community and supports the foundation's Ladies for Literacy Guild's local efforts. Betty Hrncir and Sidney Faust will serve as chairs. Attendees can participate by registering in advance online.

Dubbed "Beyond the Pearls: Wit, Wisdom and Wonder of Barbara Bush," the event will feature tales and anecdotes woven by those who knew the beloved former first lady best, according to a press release.

