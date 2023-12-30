Barack Obama shares playlist of favorite music for 2023

Former President Barack Obama has shared a playlist of his favorite music from 2023.

If you want to groove like Barack Obama, you can do so from Afrobeats to Reggaeton.

The former president shared his list of favorite songs of the year to his official Instagram on Friday, and it was pretty eclectic.

Included was "On My Mama" by Victoria Monét, "Crazy Love" by Rita Wilson and Keith Urban, "Water" by Tyla and "La Bebé (Remix)" by Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma.

There was also "Cobra" by Megan Thee Stallion, "The Returner" by Allison Russell, and Zach Bryan's "I Remember Everything" featuring Kacey Musgraves and more.

Ironically (or not), Obama also included Beyoncé's "America Has A Problem" which features rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Oscar-winner Jon Batiste also made the list, with his song "It Never Went Away."

In a nod to any potential glaring omissions, in the caption to the list, Obama wrote, "Let me know if there are any artists or songs I should check out."

It's become an annual tradition for Obama to share his favorite books, movies and music of the year. He also does seasonal picks, like his summer playlists.

