Official portraits of Barack, Michelle Obama to be unveiled at White House ceremony

WASHINGTON -- President Biden will welcome former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama back to the White House Tuesday for the unveiling of their official portraits.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the portraits will hang in the White House as "reminders of the power of hope and change."

Kehinde Wiley painted President Obama's portrait, and Amy Sherald painted Michelle Obama's. The artists are the first African Americans to be commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery to create official portraits of a president or first lady

Wiley placed a seated President Obama against a backdrop of flowers with special significance, including chrysanthemums, the official flower of Chicago. Sherald captured the former first lady against light-blue ground, sitting and gazing directly at the viewer.