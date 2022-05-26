art

Immersive event Banksyland coming to Houston with signature secrecy

By Alex Bentley
HOUSTON, Texas -- Street artist Banksy has always been known for his secrecy, and Houston will get a taste of that when the new immersive art exhibition, Banksyland, comes to the city for a brief stint, August 12-14.

Taking place in a secret location somewhere in Houston that will be revealed to ticketholders only two weeks before the opening of the event, Banksyland is an international touring exhibition that immerses audiences in the works of the elusive artist, according to the event website. As of now, the only hint we have is an Houston ZIP code: 77002, which clearly suggests downtown.

The exhibit, also scheduled to be in the Dallas Arts District, June 24-July 4, and Austin, July 22-24, features more than 80 pieces and installations, including original and studio works, salvaged street artworks, and never-before-seen immersive installations.



For the rest of this story, visit our partners at Culturemap.
