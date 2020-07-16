Man robs bank and leaves note saying COVID-19 made him do it, police say

It happened on Wednesday, July 8 at the Woodforest National Bank at 9700 Hillcroft Ave.
Police say the suspect walked in shortly after the bank opened and told the teller he needed to make a withdrawal while handing the teller a folded up piece of notebook paper.
In the note, he wrote, "I didn't get a stimulus or that 10K loan. I lost my business to COVID so please make this easy and comply. I don't wanna hurt nobody but will if I have to. Any suspicious moves and I will start shooting so please go get my money. Don't make anything noticeable!"
Suspect robs Houston bank on July 8th at 9:00 am while blaming #COVID19 for his actions; leaves note with the teller. If you know who this suspect is, please call @CrimeStopHOU w/info at 713-222-TIPS or contact @FBIHouston. See story here-->https://t.co/xogiwbg6sQ @houstonpolice pic.twitter.com/xDvwvM9l2D— Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) July 16, 2020
The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.
He was captured in various surveillance photos and was seen wearing a black bandana over his face, a black hoodie pulled over his head, blank pants and a black True Religion brand letterman-style jacket.
The jacket has the numbers "02" on the front left side and the letters "TR" on the right in red and white. The back of the jacket features the letters "TR" with a large gray wildcat.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org