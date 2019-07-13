'Bandaged robber' hits 5 Houston banks in 6 days: police

July 6: 1st Convenience, 10411 N. Freeway

July 8: Woodforest Bank, 9460 W. Sam Houston Pkwy S.

July 9: Woodforest Bank, 4412 North Fwy

July 11: Chase Bank, 4056 Bellaire

July 11: Chase Bank, 1934 W. Gray

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man dubbed as the "bandaged bank robber," believed to be responsible for five recent robberies, was out on parole for robbing a bank eight years ago.Andre Brown, 48, is in the Harris County Jail charged with robbery using threats of violence. His bond has not been set.He was arrested on Friday afternoon.Houston police believe he is responsible for five bank robberies in six days' time.During the first robbery on July 6 at a 1st Convenience Bank in a Walmart on the North Freeway, surveillance cameras captured images of him showing a bandaged right forearm.He did not display a weapon during the robberies. Instead, police say he used threatening notes to get thousands of dollars in cash.According to court documents, during a robbery on July 9, Brown passed the teller a threatening note saying, "Empty your drawer. I've been following you and I know where you live." The teller complied.Records show it's almost identical to what he did in October 2011.The note then said, "Give me your money and go home to your family."Brown pleaded guilty to robbery using threats of violence and was sentenced in 2012 to 25 years in prison.He served just about six years and was released on parole last year, according to HPD.Brown is accused of robbing these banks: