BAND-AID launched new bandages for different skin tones, according to an Instagram post from the brand.The brand said it listened to customers in the black community and is dedicated to inclusivity."We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin," the brand said in the post.The company also said it will donate to Black Lives Matter. Its parent company, Johnson&Johnson, pledged $10 million to fight systemic racism and injustice.