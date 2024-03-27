The bodies of Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes and Ronial Castillo Cabrera were found on Wednesday, according to police.

Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: What we know about the missing construction workers; 2 recovered

BALTIMORE, Md. -- Six construction workers were killed when a cargo ship struck Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge early Tuesday, sending the workers into the water below, officials said.

The bodies of two victims were recovered on Wednesday, found by divers trapped in a red pickup truck that was submerged in approximately 25 feet of water near the middle span of the bridge, Maryland State Police said.

The other four victims have not been recovered.

A cargo ship is stuck under the part of the structure of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after the ship hit the bridge Tuesday March 26, 2024, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes

Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, was one of the workers recovered from the pickup truck. He was a native of Mexico who lived in Baltimore.

Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera

Dorlian Castillo, 26, from Guatemala. Dorlian Castillo/Facebook

Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, was also recovered from the truck. He was a native of Guatemala who lived in Dundalk, Maryland.

RELATED: Central American and Mexican families mourn victims of Baltimore bridge collapse

Miguel Luna

Among the missing is construction worker Miguel Luna, a native of El Salvador, according to Court Appointed Special Advocates, a group that works with immigrants.

Miguel Luna. Family Photo

Luna, 49, was a father of five from Usulutan, California, in El Salvador, his family told ABC News.

Luna called Maryland home for over 19 years, according to Court Appointed Special Advocates, a group that works with immigrants.

Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval

Maynor Sandoval is among six construction workers who are presumed dead after the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Another missing victim was identified as 38-year-old Maynor Yassir Suazo Sandoval, a father of two who migrated from Honduras over 17 years ago, according to Gustavo Torres, the executive director of CASA, an immigration and Latino advocacy-and-assistance organization.

He was the youngest of eight siblings from Azacualpa, a rural mountainous area in northwestern Honduras along the border with Guatemala.

"He was the baby for all of us, the youngest. He was someone who was always happy, was always thinking about the future. He was a visionary," Carlos Suazo Sandoval, one of Maynor's brothers told The Associated Press by phone Wednesday from Dundalk, Maryland, near the site of the bridge collapse.

He dreamed of starting a small business and brought joy and humor to his family, Torres told reporters on Wednesday.

Maynor entered the United States illegally and settled in Maryland. At first, he did any work he could find, including construction and clearing brush. Eventually, he started a package delivery business in the Baltimore-Washington area, Martín Suazo Sandoval said.

Other siblings and relatives followed him north.

RELATED: Officials stopped traffic onto Baltimore's Key Bridge before collapse: 'These people are heroes'

"He was the fundamental pillar, the bastion so that other members of the family could also travel there and later get visas and everything," Martín Suazo Sandoval said. "He was really the driving force so that most of the family could travel."

Maynor has a wife and two children ages 17 and 5, he said.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Maynor to find other work, and he joined Brawner Builders, the company that was performing maintenance on the bridge when it collapsed.

Even though Maynor had not been able to return to Honduras, he had financially supported various nongovernmental social organizations in town, as well as the youth soccer league, his brother said. The area depends largely upon agriculture - coffee, cattle, sugarcane - he said.

Maynor's employer broke the news of his disappearance to his family, leaving them devastated, especially his mother, who still lives in Azacualpa, Martín Suazo Sandoval said.

"These are difficult moments, and the only thing we can do is keep the faith," he said, noting that his younger brother knew how to swim and could have ended up anywhere. If the worst outcome is confirmed, he said the family would work to return his body to Honduras.

The final two victims have not been identified.

One missing worker is a 35-year-old from Camotán, Chiquimula, in Guatemala, the country's foreign ministry said.

The last missing worker is from Mexico, the country's foreign ministry said.

Two construction workers survived the collapse.

Federal and state investigators have said the crash appears to have been an accident.

ABC News and The Associated Press contributed to this report.