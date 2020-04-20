Bad Bunny offers Aldine ISD grad $5,000 for her painting of him

Cynthia Coronado, who graduated from Carver High School for Engineering, Applied Technology, and the Arts in 2016, got an offer for her painting from Latin artist Bad Bunny.
During this pandemic, Coronado, 22, lost her job. But she used it as an opportunity to focus on painting and her business instead.
She also managed to be social media savvy, and it paid off. Coronado follows Bad Bunny on Twitter, and decided to paint an image from one of his posts.
In a tweet, Bad Bunny shared a photo of him relaxing in the sun and rocking heart-shaped sunglasses.
Coronado recreated the photo, and tagged Bad Bunny on Twitter with snapshots of the finished product.
Eventually, her phone started blowing up with notifications. Bad Bunny retweeted her and also offered to take the painting off her hands, saying he'd buy it for $5,000.
Coronado first tweeted about the completed painting on April 13, and since, her tweet has been liked more than 72,000 times as of this writing.
Finally finished my painting! I hope y’all like and hopefully he gets to see it! @sanbenito ojalá que te guste! ☺️#YHLQMDLG pic.twitter.com/smyi4ovsju— Cynthia Coronado (@CynthiasCanvas) April 13, 2020
According to the Aldine school district, Coronado replied "Just let me know" to the international star, but she hasn't yet heard back from his representatives.
Although this appears to be Coronado's biggest brush with fame, she was getting recognized for her work long before this.
Aldine ISD says she received a regional Gold Key from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards in 2016, before advancing to nationals, where she earned a Silver Key.
the work leading up to the final product! hope y’all enjoy this time lapse video ☺️ pic.twitter.com/UBYmmHUhNI— Cynthia Coronado (@CynthiasCanvas) April 16, 2020
If you're interested in seeing more of Coronado's work, you can send her an email, visit her website or check her out on Twitter.