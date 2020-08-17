What to expect as 9 Houston-area school districts return today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6316585" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Ted Oberg heard from more than 125 school districts that are home to about 2.5 million students. Here's a look at their back-to-school plans.

This morning, about 196,000 students across nine Houston-area school districts will start the school year.Those include Splendora ISD, Fort Bend ISD, Aldine ISD, Angleton ISD, East Chambers ISD, High island ISD, Hitchcock ISD, Spring ISD and Sweeny ISD.Most students will be virtually learning, but some are headed back to campus in person.On-campus learning is beginning in stages at Splendora ISD.Pre-kindergarten and first graders whose parents have chosen on-site learning begin today. Next week, second and third graders will return.As more teachers and students prepare to start classes today, school districts are preparing for any hiccups that could happen with virtual instruction.Fort Bend ISD will welcome back 76,000 students, only of which 2,000 will have in-person learning from select campuses.Preparation has been key not just for families, but for districts as well.Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Charles Dupre said the district is already troubleshooting issues."Our technology team has been working 24/7 all weekend," he explained. "There's a teams issue with Microsoft Teams. There's an issue that's not our localized issue, it's with the system itself and how it's interacting with some of the IOS systems for those users. So, we're pushing those notices out to staff and parents."Dupre assures students and families that they're doing their best to work through the digital divide."We need to be filled with grace, compassion, patience, forgiveness, and assume everybody's doing their best," he said.