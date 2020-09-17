Education

Superintendents focus on bridging digital divide

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the school year is now underway amid the coronovirus pandemic, concerns remain about whether or not students have access to the technology they need for remote learning.

Technological difficulty is just one of the reasons students could become disengaged. The so-called digital divide means economically disadvantaged students, specifically, are falling through the cracks.

Houston ISD interim superintendent Grenita Lathan joined State Representative Jarvis Johnson, Representative Ron Reynolds, Representative Shawn Thierry, and leaders from Aldine, Spring and Stafford school districts, LaTonya Goffney, Mark Miranda, and Robert Bostic to discuss potential solutions for student technology.

SEE ALSO: Mother of 4 says her kids don't have access to computers or Internet

Preliminary data from the Texas Education Agency shows 23.4% of students lost contact or stopped engaging with learning during the spring semester in HISD. That's more than twice statewide average.

SEE ALSO: Houston ISD found just 1,000 of its 8,500 prioritized lost students

The HISD school board expects to spend $31 million on devices for students. By the end of the year, the district says it plans to have distributed nearly 125,000 devices and hotspots to students.

EMBED More News Videos

The new school year at HISD starts soon and with some students learning online it was found that technological difficulty is just one of the reasons they could become disengaged.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustoneducationvirtual realityhisdcoronavirusonline learningstudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blue Bell sentenced to record fine over listeria outbreak
Abbott increases capacity for most Texas businesses
Reopen Texas: What's open and what's closed right now
Netflix 'Cheer' star charged with child pornography
New antibody drug may help mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients
Houston Texans could host fans as early as this home game
High chance of development for disturbance in SW Gulf
Show More
The difference between vaccine trials and COVID-19 trials
Walmart shopper robbed at gunpoint while loading groceries
Real-life heroes transform into Avengers ahead of game launch
Thunderstorm chances increase ahead of 'less humid' front
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo busy planning for 2021
More TOP STORIES News