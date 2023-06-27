Former Bachelorette contestant Cam Ayala pays it forward after leg amputation

From a low point on reality television, to a huge triumph, 34-year-old amputee Cam Ayala is making strides and keeping a positive outlook.

A former contestant on "The Bachelorette" and a recent amputee, Cam hit a milestone last month. For the first time in eight years, he went running. There was some getting used to his new prosthetic running blade. But with the help of his friends, the Langham Creek HS grad could feel the wind in his hair again.

"When you have limb loss, you need friends to lift you up," he said. "That's what the adaptive community has done. I'm forever grateful and I can't wait to pay it forward.

It was a year ago that Cam had his right leg amputated above the knee. Cam surrendering after years of battling Lymphedema, an incurable disease in which fluid builds up, causing swelling in the limbs.

Cam tried for years to save his leg.

"Before my amputation, (I had) a total of 17 surgeries on my right knee. It got to the point where I felt the leg wasn't serving me right," he explained.

Cam is not about to let the loss of his leg define him. Whether it's his rehab, playing wheelchair basketball or seated volleyball, Cam is inspiring others.

"I have been so blessed to share my story on social media," he said.

Along with his friend James, they host a podcast together and mentor other amputees.

As for Cam's appearance on "The Bachelorette," he confided in Bachelorette Hannah Brown early on that he could lose his leg. A few of his fellow contestants chose to pounce on the drama, telling Hannah that Cam was looking for a pity rose. Cam was eliminated.

"That was humiliating to have that story kind of villainize me," he recalled. "Hannah Brown has since reached out and apologized. I have moved forward from that chapter in my life."

Cam has moved forward in a big way. He's part of the Global Range of Motion project. In September, he'll join 20 other amputees to climb a 19,000-foot mountain in Ecuador. It's all to raise awareness and money to help amputees in South America.

"You can turn tragedy into triumph," Cam explained. "It's not going to happen overnight. Know that bad days are going to happen, but the good days will always outshine the bad days."