'Bachelorette' bad boy gets another shot at love

Brayden will be one of the contestants looking for love on 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

LOS ANGELES -- He was the guy everyone loved to hate on this season of "The Bachelorette." But Brayden wants people to know he is just a romantic at heart. And his search for love is bringing him to the beach, as it was revealed he will be a part of the new season of "Bachelor in Paradise."

"I didn't want to do it at first," Brayden told On The Red Carpet after the taping of "The Bachelorette: Men Tell All."

"When I left the show the first time, it was a lot of cussing and like 'F this, don't hit me up, don't call me, don't text me.' And they ended up reaching out to me three or four weeks later and they were just like, 'hey would you be open to doing this?' And I was like, 'let me talk to my family, let me see where my head's at.' I had the time off work so it just ended up working out and was like all right, we'll do it, let's see. So I gave it another shot."

In a clip from "Bachelor in Paradise" shown during "Men Tell All," we see Brayden getting close to Kat, who was a contestant on Zach's season of "The Bachelor." They share some small talk about Brayden's earrings (he loves his accessories, y'all) and a little kiss.

"I truly want to find someone that I spend the rest of my life with," Brayden said. "I got to have my fun in the past and I don't want to have any more fun because it's not really fun. It leaves you feeling empty and... it's not fulfilling. So... I want to have something that's fulfilling that makes me feel good the rest of my life, not flings. So, that's the hope."

Will Brayden and Kat go the distance? Will he find love in Mexico? Or will Brayden cause trouble in Paradise? "Bachelor in Paradise" returns to ABC soon.

In the meantime, watch the season finale of "The Bachelorette" Monday at 8PM EST/7PM CST on ABC.