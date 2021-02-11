On The Red Carpet celebrates awards season

Awards season is just around the corner! On The Red Carpet is exploring top contenders from the latest round of nominees, recent fashion highlights and television you don't want to miss.
While nominations for the 93rd Oscars won't be announced until March 15, the nominees for the 2021 Golden Globe Awards and the SAG Awards were revealed last week.
Frances McDormand, Viola Davis, Vanessa Kirby and Carey Mulligan are all up for best actress nods in a leading role for both award shows. Meanwhile, in the lead actor category, Anthony Hopkins, Gary Oldman, Chadwick Boseman and Riz Ahmed have scored nods for both the Golden Globes and SAG Awards.
RELATED | See which films made this year's Oscars shortlist
The nominations for the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards have also been announced. The awards celebrate works with fair, accurate and inclusive representation of the LGBTQ+ community. "Happiest Season," "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" and "The Prom" are among the top film contenders for the awards.
Shows "Black-ish" and "Grown-ish" have also picked up several nominations for the 52nd NAACP Image Awards. Plus, The Critics Choice Association held its 3rd annual Celebration of Black Cinema, honoring Zendaya, John David Washington, Andra Day and more.
RELATED | The Oscars will be held at 'multiple' locations this year
From Sundance, to the Palm Springs International Film Festival and the Santa Barbara International Film Festival -- film fest season is also in full swing.
While many award ceremonies and film festivals have gone virtual, supermodel and fashion expert Roshumba Williams gives the latest fashion highlights from around the world.
On the television side -- On The Red Carpet gives audiences a sneak peek at the new season of "American Idol." Plus, director Samantha Stark discusses FX's documentary, "The New York Times Presents Framing Britney Spears," now streaming on FX on Hulu.
Kyliegh Curran, the breakout star of "Doctor Sleep," discusses her new Disney Channel show "Secrets of Sulphur Springs" and working with the nonprofit Saving Our Daughters. The time-traveling series will stream on Disney+ beginning February 26.
On The Red Carpet also explores "Murdoch Mysteries," Nat Geo WILD's series "Heartland Docs, DVM" and talks to Kelly Mi Li, the star and producer of the reality television series "Bling Empire."
