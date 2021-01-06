coronavirus deaths

Fort Bend Co. deputy constable dies of COVID-19 one month after getting sick, family says

By
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend County Precinct 2 deputy constable died from COVID-19 a month after he got sick, according to his family.

Avery Canady, 50, died on Sunday. His wife confirms he started feeling ill on Dec. 4. The motorcycle deputy, who also worked for Union Pacific, was with the constable's office for nearly 20 years.

"I just wanted to let the world to know he was a real good guy," said Larry Owens, a longtime friend of Canady's. "Everybody is just devastated. His mom, his wife ... they're so devastated right now you can imagine. We just want to be there for them the best way we can."

READ ALSO: 2 city of Houston employees die of COVID-19 the same week

Canady's death comes as hospitalizations in Texas are surging. There has been an increase every day since Jan 2. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 1,944 hospital beds and 97 ICU beds are available in the Houston area.

Meanwhile, Texas Medical Center president and CEO Bill McKeon said there is a bigger concern.

"The biggest struggle is not on the number of beds, it's the number of talent, the nursing expertise we need to care for these people. That's something that is a shortage in this country," said McKeon.

Canady spent his last days at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center after years of serving his community. He leaves behind his wife, Andrea, and two children.

"They talk about police and everything that's going on in this world. He was one of the good ones. He was truly one of the good ones, and we're going to miss him. We're going to miss him," said Owens.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfort bend countycoronavirus deathscoronaviruscoronavirus texastexas faces of covid 19covid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
Beloved Clear Lake pediatrician dies after COVID-19 battle
US virus death toll hits 350,000; surge feared
Middle school teacher dies, likely of COVID-19, over holiday break
Louisiana congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7-day high of COVID-19 hospitalizations triggers rollback
Coronavirus Houston: Answers to common COVID-19 vaccine questions
Baytown issues boil water notice due to water main break
Katy ISD football player hurt in crash now walking
Cold front brings widespread rain and storms Wednesday
NYPD joining California search for woman who accused teen of taking phone
Cornyn says he won't join plans to object Biden's win
Show More
Suspect under surveillance when he was shot by officer, HPD says
Health experts say next few months will be rough for 2 reasons
Texans hiring Patriots exec Nick Caserio as GM, source says
Health officials address luxury high-rise vaccine distribution
Texan Live's Game of Week: Cy Ranch vs. Langham Creek
More TOP STORIES News