Fort Bend Co. deputy constable dies of COVID-19 one month after getting sick, family says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Fort Bend County Precinct 2 deputy constable died from COVID-19 a month after he got sick, according to his family.Avery Canady, 50, died on Sunday. His wife confirms he started feeling ill on Dec. 4. The motorcycle deputy, who also worked for Union Pacific, was with the constable's office for nearly 20 years."I just wanted to let the world to know he was a real good guy," said Larry Owens, a longtime friend of Canady's. "Everybody is just devastated. His mom, his wife ... they're so devastated right now you can imagine. We just want to be there for them the best way we can."Canady's death comes as hospitalizations in Texas are surging. There has been an increase every day since Jan 2. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 1,944 hospital beds and 97 ICU beds are available in the Houston area.Meanwhile, Texas Medical Center president and CEO Bill McKeon said there is a bigger concern."The biggest struggle is not on the number of beds, it's the number of talent, the nursing expertise we need to care for these people. That's something that is a shortage in this country," said McKeon.Canady spent his last days at Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center after years of serving his community. He leaves behind his wife, Andrea, and two children."They talk about police and everything that's going on in this world. He was one of the good ones. He was truly one of the good ones, and we're going to miss him. We're going to miss him," said Owens.