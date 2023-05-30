The 22-year-old suspect was already in jail for another homicide in New Orleans, HPD said. The gun used in the deadly shooting is reportedly linked to three other Louisiana crimes.

Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of 15-year-old boy near Briarforest, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was already in jail for charges in another homicide is now facing charges in the deadly shooting of a teenager earlier this month near the Briarforest neighborhood on Houston's westside.

Kyron Keith Fazande, 22, is charged with murder in the death of the 15-year-old victim on May 6.

Houston police officers were dispatched to a shooting at the Broadstone Apartments at 2215 Avenida La Quinta Street shortly after 11:30 a.m. At the scene, they found an unresponsive male on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Paramedics at the scene pronounced the juvenile dead. HPD said the teen's identity is still pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

A preliminary investigation determined that there was some sort of dispute between the 15-year-old and the suspect, which led to the deadly shooting.

According to charging documents, the teen who was killed was wearing a black ski mask, black clothing and had a set of tools. HPD said there were reports of a car break-in at the apartments sometime before the shooting, but its unknown if the incidents are related.

Fazande was identified as the suspect in the case after investigators reviewed evidence and witness statements, police said.

The 22-year-old suspect was actually already in custody in the Fort Bend County Jail after being arrested by the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force for an unrelated felony out of New Orleans, HPD said. That felony charge is tied to a homicide from April 28, according to documents.

Fazande was reportedly staying at the Broadstone Apartments after fleeing New Orleans.

Charging documents state the gun the suspect used in the deadly shooting is linked to three other crimes in New Orleans, including another homicide from 2019.

He's now awaiting transfer to the Harris County Jail on the murder charge.