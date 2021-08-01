shooting

1 shot during NW Harris County house party

EMBED <>More Videos

1 shot during NW Harris County house party

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was shot multiple times late Saturday at a house party in northwest Harris County.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the 10300 block of Autumn Meadow Lane near Fallbrook Drive.

People were gathered at the home when someone pulled out a gun and began firing, according to Harris County sheriff's investigators.

One person was hit multiple times as people scattered.

"There were kids running, knocking over fences, just trying to get away from it," an neighbor told ABC13. "You could hear the gunshots and people running. You could see the kid rolling on the ground."

The victim was taken by helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

A person was detained by deputies in connection with the shooting.

It appeared the victim may have been targeted, investigators said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstongun violenceshootingman shot
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Woman killed in what police call road rage shooting
2 shot during argument at auto shop in Spring Branch, HPD says
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News