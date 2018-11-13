Have a certified technician test your battery. Winter weather is especially hard on your car's system, and you don't want to be stalled in the cold.



Check the air pressure and tread on all four tires and the spare. As the temperature drops, so will the tire pressure (about one PSI for every ten degrees Fahrenheit)



Have your car's fluids topped off. That means windshield wiper fluid and transmission, brake, and power steering fluid. The right type and amount will keep your car running smoothly and avoid freeze-up.



Prepare an emergency road kit, including bottled water, snacks, a first aid kit, flashlight, blanket, and jumper cables, just in case you get stuck.

You may not be driving through snow and ice in Houston, but the cold temperatures can still take a toll on your car.After seeing dozens of stalls on our Houston Transtar cameras Monday morning, we contacted AAA for some advice on keeping your car and your family safe.Now is the time for a tune-up before you hit the road for holiday travel.