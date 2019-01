The Texas City Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing autistic child.Xavion Young, 7, was reported missing from the Costa Mariposa Apartment complex in the 7500 block of Medical Center Drive.Police say Young was last seen at approximately 12:15 p.m. Sunday.Officers are currently searching the area. If anyone has seen Young, they are urged to contact the Texas City Police Department at (409) 643-5730.