Case connecting Houston natives to Florida murder under investigation

Sheriff's office now searching for four Houston men that are wanted for questioning.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Crime Stoppers is investigating a case that connects Houston natives to a Florida murder.

Gustavo Adames, 39, was found dead in a wooded area in Pensacola, Florida.

Red crime tape can be seen at the location where he was found partially buried by a man who was looking for scrap metal on the street.

Adames is from Houston and has family here. It's not clear what he was doing in Pensacola, but investigators say they believe he had been staying on the west side of the city.

Escambia County Sheriff's Office is now searching for four area men wanted for questioning in connection to the case. Because of the victim's Houston ties, they are also looking for any information here that could lead to the killer's arrest.

If you have information on the case you can call Crime Stoppers Houston at 713-222-TIPS.
