Austin moves back to Stage 4 of COVID-19 restriction guidelines

Higher-risk individuals (those older than 65 and those who have chronic medical conditions) should limit social gatherings to no more than two people outside their household. They should stay home, except for essential trips such as buying groceries or receiving medical care.

Lower-risk individuals should avoid social gatherings with more than 10 people and non-essential travel.

Business and restaurant owners are encouraged to voluntarily reduce capacity by 25% to 50%.

Schools are encouraged to limit attendance at sporting events to players, coaches and parents.

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- As the holidays approach, Austin-Travis County health officials announced the community has re-entered stage 4 of the the COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.Dr. Mark Escott, the Austin-Travis County interim health authority, said this means all community members should avoid holiday gatherings and all high-risk individuals should stay at home as much as possible.The guidelines include recommendations for those at high risk of having severe symptoms if they contract COVID-19. They range from Stage 1, which calls for minimum restrictions, to Stage 5, which recommends the toughest restrictions.