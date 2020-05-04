Austin park ranger pushed into lake after telling group to social distance

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted assault on a public service worker after a park ranger who was explaining social distancing rules was pushed into a lake in Austin, Texas.In the video above, you can hear the park ranger telling people they needed to be within six feet distance of each other. As he's talking, he's pushed into shallow water, and the group laughs.The video, posted on social media, shows the ranger climbing out of the water as the man runs off.Police say the crowd was illegally drinking and smoking. City officials say they were "saddened" by the incident.Although Texas parks have reopened, Gov. Greg Abbott's order says people must keep their distance.