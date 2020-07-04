Beloved ice cream vendor killed in apparent robbery in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Austin police are asking for the public's help to find the killers of a beloved ice cream vendor who was shot during an apparent robbery.

The victim has been identified as 68-year-old Adeliado Urias Bernabe.

Around 3:10 p.m. on June 23, police received a call about a man shot at an apartment complex at 9210 Northgate Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found Bernabe with a gunshot wound.

Residents said Bernabe was known to them as vendor who pushed a small ice cream cart around the area.

According to officials, Bernabe told a witness who tried to comfort him after the shooting that three black men had tried to rob him.

Bernabe was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas with life-threatening injuries.

Sadly, Bernabe died from his injuries on July 1.

Homicide detectives are still investigating. The Travis County Medical Examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

Anyone with video or information is urged to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also email APD Homicide.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.
