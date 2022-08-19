Aunt charged with child endangerment after toddler falls out of moving SUV, HPD says

Eyewitness News has learned of a development in the wake of a shocking video showing a small child falling out of a moving SUV in one of Houston's busiest intersections.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The aunt of a child who fell out of a moving car in southwest Houston is now facing child endangerment charges, according to police.

The woman was allegedly driving the vehicle. Dashcam video shows the SUV take a right turn and the child rolling out onto the feeder road at Hillcroft and the Southwest Freeway - one of Houston's busiest intersections.

The aunt can then be seen stopping the car and running out quickly to pick up the child.

A felony child endangerment charge has been filed against Nichole Nelson after the incident.

Police said Nelson is not in custody but are working with her to turn herself in.

Family told ABC13 the baby is just 19 months old but claimed she is not injured.

According to the family, the child has done this in the past by wriggling out of her car seat and yanking the door handle until it opens.

Police confirm that the child's grandmother and aunt both went to the jail and turned themselves in on Wednesday, but were let go because they didn't have warrants out for their arrests at the time.