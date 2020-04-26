ATV driver dead after crash in northeast Harris Co.

The driver of an ATV is dead after an accident near Garner Bayou.

Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a crash in a wooded area on Wilson Road and Woodland Hills.



First responders administered CPR on the driver of the ATV, but could not save them. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released.
