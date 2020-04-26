ATV driver dead after crash in northeast Harris Co.

District 2 deputies are on Garner Bayou between Wilson Road and Woodland Hills where an ATV crash occurred. CPR was administered but could not save the driver who was pronounced deceased on scene. Condolences to the family. @HCSO_D2Patrol @HCSOTexas @HCSOPatrol @SheriffEd_HCSO pic.twitter.com/ZrdIkOdlPW — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) April 26, 2020

The driver of an ATV is dead after an accident near Garner Bayou.Deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a crash in a wooded area on Wilson Road and Woodland Hills.First responders administered CPR on the driver of the ATV, but could not save the victim.The name of the victim has not been released.