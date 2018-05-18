SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

What we know about the Santa Fe shooting suspect

Officials give update on injuries and deaths in Santa Fe High School shooting.

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities tell Eyewitness News that 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis was the alleged gunman in the deadly shooting that unfolded Friday morning inside Santa Fe High School.

Pagourtzis was arrested, and authorities say he is a student at the high school.

The school went on lockdown at 8 a.m. shortly after reports of shots being fired on campus.

Between eight to 10 people were killed. Authorities have not given a specific number on the amount of injuries.

A person of interest has also been detained.

Bomb technicians were at a home in Galveston County about four miles away from the scene of the shooting.

Investigators have not said how the home may be linked to the shooting.

In a press conference Friday morning, officials said explosives were found on and off the high school's campus.

They are urging the community to be on the lookout for suspicious items and to report anything unusual to 911.
