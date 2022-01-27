texas politics

Meet the Democrats looking to unseat AG Ken Paxton

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 sits down with 3 of 5 Democrats looking to unseat AG Ken Paxton

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three Republicans seek to win their party's nomination, but now five Democrats are running to unseat Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The Democratic candidates include a former mayor, a pair of civil rights lawyers, and a former judge. They all told ABC13 that they think the time is right to win the attorney general's seat and lead Texas in a new direction.

Joe Jaworski, the former mayor of Galveston and third generation Texas lawyer, told ABC13 he is the best choice to replace current Republican Paxton. Jaworski said his top priority is helping Texas consumers.

"It's all about integrity, and it's all about love for my state," he said. "The attorney general should be filing consumer protection litigation for all Texans; Republicans, Democrats, Independents, for example, taking a stand so that health insurance pays claims timely and reasonably."

Mike Fields, another Democrat running for the nomination, is a former employee at the attorney general's office and a retired judge. Fields said he wants to bring back moderation and common sense to state politics.

Instead of fundraising, Fields is self-financing his campaign.

"We have to make sure our social policies are with our economic goals," he said. "Texas has the ninth largest economy in the world, and social issues lead into economic issues."

Fields wants to bring the political conversation from the extreme to the moderate. When ABC13 asked him if a moderate can win, Fields said, "They can certainly govern. Can they win? I hope so. Otherwise this is all folly."

Let's keep in mind, there are also four Republicans running for the nomination.

Three of them are challengers to Paxton, who is under indictment for multiple security-related crimes and is the subject of an ongoing federal investigation into abuse of office and bribery. All of the republicans bring up restoring integrity to the office, as do the Democrats with whom we spoke on Wednesday.

SEE RELATED STORY: Ken Paxton violated law and must release records related to Jan. 6 rally, district attorney says

"There has been a historic assault on civil liberties in Texas. It's been amplified with the current attorney general," said Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney.

Merritt said he believes the single biggest issue is ensuring all Texans have the right and ability to vote.

Pivotal moment in the state of Texas," Merritt said. "Texas is changing, and we've seen a unique backlash in response to that change. The essential components of our democracy are at stake, starting with the right to vote."

This may be the Democrat's best chance at winning its first statewide office since 1994. Five democrats are hoping they are the nominee after March 1. We reached out to candidate Rochelle Garza's campaign multiple times but did not receive a response for an interview. The primary election is March 1, and early voting starts on Feb. 14.

SEE RELATED: What to know about changes for mail-in ballots after Senate Bill 1 was signed into law

For updates on this story, follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicstexasrepublicanstexas politicstexas newsvotingtexasdemocratsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS POLITICS
Survivor opens up about being 'groomed' for sex trafficking at school
Galveston man smuggled 2 men inside coffin, prosecutors say
Texas agriculture commissioner suing to stop aid for Black farmers
'Parental Bill of Rights' gives parents power on child's education
TOP STORIES
Bodies found in back seat and trunk of burning vehicle in Liberty Co.
Manhunt for Pct. 5 corporal ambush suspect ends with arrest in Mexico
Investigation underway in pregnant woman shooting
Search underway for suspect in Texas City double shooting
New Buffalo Speedway bridge opens over Brays Bayou
You could get paid to get your COVID vaccine or booster
Man who sold weapon to Colleyville synagogue standoff suspect charged
Show More
Will Clayton find love in Houston? The Bachelor announces watch party
Unhealthy habits are leading to immune diseases, researchers say
Kathryn Kates, 'Orange is the New Black' actress, dead at 73
Texas brothers accused of killing stepfather for abusing sister
6 injured in explosion at Louisiana chemical plant
More TOP STORIES News