17-year-old charged with 16-year-old friend's murder after giving him a ride, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old is charged with murder after shooting and killing his 16-year-old friend in northeast Harris County on Friday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.At about 11:30 a.m., Precinct 3 Harris County constable deputies responded to a possible robbery and shooting in the Hidden Meadows subdivision.According to sheriff's deputies, a woman called into the constable's office to report that she and her 17-year-old son, Tyler Marshall, gave a ride to her son's 16-year-old friend, Daveon Jones.Deputies said the mother told them Jones tried to rob them as they entered Stonefield Terrace subdivision, grabbing a yellow bag from the car's front seat, and running away. According to the sheriff's office, Marshall retrieved a pistol and shot at Jones.Two hours later, Jones' body was found in the backyard of a home on Melody Park Lane.Deputies later reviewed text messages that they said showed Jones negotiated to buy a small amount of marijuana from Marshall. Marshall arranged to pick up Jones after a morning workout, according to deputies.Deputies said Jones never threatened Marshall and his mother before being shot and killed.Jones wasn't armed, according to investigators.Investigators haven't said whether Marshall's mother could face charges.