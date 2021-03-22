crime stoppers

Police searching for man accused of attempting to kidnap child near Memorial Park

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a man who tried to kidnap a child.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 on Crestwood Drive near Memorial Park.

Houston police say the child was walking along the road near a pond when he or she was grabbed from behind by the man.

Police describe the suspect as a bald white man, approximately 6 feet or taller with an average build.



Investigators say when he grabbed the child, he or she fell down and started screaming. The suspect ran, and police have been looking for him since it happened around three weeks ago.

Police haven't said how old the child was, if a parent was nearby, or if anyone else saw what happened.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild abductionhouston police departmentkidnappingkidnapcrime stoppers
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME STOPPERS
Houston could hit 100 murders in less than 3 months, data shows
Woman tied up, sexually assaulted by stranger, HPD says
HPD intensifies search for person of interest in daytime killing
What happened to Houston teen who vanished from drive-in?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lineman killed when basket he was in falls 106 feet to the ground
Texas Roadhouse CEO dies amid COVID-19 struggle
Hatchet man caused $20K in damages to businesses, HPD said
Suspected drunk driver slams into house, causing gas leak
Pasadena shooting suspect has history of violence with kids
Monday brings gusty winds, more clouds, & some rain
AstraZeneca says US trial shows vaccine 79% effective
Show More
Dave Ward signs lifelong fan's vintage 'Luv Ya Blue' truck
UH defeats Rutgers in 2nd round of men's NCAA tournament
Funeral services set for mom, 3 kids killed in fiery crash
Video shows dad dropping daughter, 2, as zoo elephant charges
Pres. Bush's 4141 locomotive makes final arrival
More TOP STORIES News