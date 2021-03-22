Police searching for man accused of attempting to kidnap child near Memorial Park

It happened around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 on Crestwood Drive near Memorial Park.
Houston police say the child was walking along the road near a pond when he or she was grabbed from behind by the man.
Police describe the suspect as a bald white man, approximately 6 feet or taller with an average build.
WANTED: Suspect who attempted to kidnap child. If you recognize the person in this sketch, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 254980-21 - 400 blk. Crestwood Dr. @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/x8ruLzKarN pic.twitter.com/K2TztCHnxh— Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) March 22, 2021
Investigators say when he grabbed the child, he or she fell down and started screaming. The suspect ran, and police have been looking for him since it happened around three weeks ago.
Police haven't said how old the child was, if a parent was nearby, or if anyone else saw what happened.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.