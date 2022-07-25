Officials: Investigation underway after drive-by shooting with children inside home in Atascocita N.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating a drive-by shooting at a home in Atascocita North with children inside, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting at the 19900 block of Faye Oaks Drive on Monday afternoon.

Investigators said the homeowner called for help after four gunshots hit her front door.

Children were inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to deputies.

There were no reported injuries. This is a developing story.

