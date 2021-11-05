Stampede at Astroworld fest entry unfolds in front of ABC13 crew

Crowd stampedes Astroworld fest entrance with some trampled

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The sold out, third-annual Astroworld Festival drew a massive crowd outside the perimeter of NRG Park prior to gates opening Friday afternoon, and some fans didn't wait to get in.

The chaos did not end with the entrance breach either.

Multiple fans were trampled as hundreds rushed the event's perimeter Friday afternoon. Once inside, some people began climbing onto portable toilets as security personnel worked to try and contain the crowd.

WATCH: Crowd overtakes security checkpoint at Astroworld Festival
Attendees waiting to get into the event overtook security and jumped over barricades and each other as the crowd pushed its way into the music festival.



SEE ALSO: Here's who'll be at Astroworld Fest this weekend

Event-goers erupted into a mad rush at a secured entrance to the venue, stepping onto each other as they made their way inside.

ABC13 Reporter Mycah Hatfield was near the entrance as the mob approached, and said security personnel were able to move some people away from the entrance before the crowd overtook the gates.


One person who was detained by security talked to ABC13.

"I just really wanted to be inside the festival so bad," he said.

Of those who were trampled during the rush, there was no word on how many people were injured, but none appeared to be severe.

The crowd disregarded metal detectors and security guards who were checking bags.

Members of the Houston Police Department's Mounted Patrol Unit were also on scene and worked to contain the chaotic scene.

The event's 100,000 tickets sold out within an hour of going on sale back in May.



Travis Scott, the popular rapper and organizer, launched the Astroworld Festival in 2018. Like most other large events, it was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
