Astros-Yankees doubleheader: Workers posed with rare challenge to clear MMP in 3 hours or less

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A one-day, two-game series between two of baseball's best teams requires special attention. So much so that Minute Maid Park workers are being given a task that it rarely has had to complete.The high-stakes Astros vs. Yankees doubleheader on Thursday marks the fourth time in the downtown Houston ballpark's 22-year history that it has hosted a double dip.At other MLB venues that lack a roof, the two games of a doubleheader day are treated as separate contests in the record books, typically born out of a postponement due to inclement weather.It would be easy to just keep the same crowd and same conditions for a quick turnaround.But that's not the case over the decades upon decades of baseball.The stadium will need to be cleared of all 26,325 spectators at MMP immediately after the completion of the first game. Then, venue workers will be given three or fewer hours to clean the joint, almost as if it wasn't even touched on that same day.The stadium will then admit paying customers with separate tickets to Game 2.The Game 1 first pitch was tossed at about 12:10 p.m. The first pitch for the second game is slated for 5:10 p.m., barring, of course, an unanticipated extra-inning first contest. Luckily for fans and workers alike, Houston walked the first game off in the standard nine innings.This season marked a return to nine-inning games on doubleheader days after the past two seasons reverted to seven-inning doubleheader contests. You can blame the pandemic for that.As for the reasons behind MMP's other doubleheaders, Hurricane Harvey forced a day-nighter with the New York Mets on Sept. 2, 2017; Tropical Storm Laura's impact shifted two games with the Los Angeles Angels to Aug. 25, 2020; and an MLB-wide boycott in the midst of social injustice protests lumped together two Oakland Athletics games on Aug. 29, 2020. The latter two doubleheaders were played before a crowd-less ballpark.