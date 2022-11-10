Video shows Dusty Baker's surprise drop-in on Pasadena ISD students touring Minute Maid Park

The encounter took place on the same day that Baker, 73, signed on to manage the Astros for a repeat World Series bid.

It's not every day that the coolest 73-year-old on the planet drops in unannounced, but this encounter is something a group of very gifted kids won't forget.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Minute Maid Park was business as usual on Wednesday, even a few days removed from a world championship victory. The field got some upkeep, front officers staffers ate some lunch, and tour groups continued to walk and learn around the Houston Astros' ballpark.

But for one group of young fans, their tour visit to the Juice Box is one they'll likely remember for years.

Pasadena Independent School District posted a video of their visit to the World Series champions' home and a surprise drop-in by the coolest 73-year-old on the planet: Astros manager Dusty Baker.

Baker, who was dressed in a blazer and collared shirt for his contract extension news conference, walked up to the kids and greeted them as the students waved in excitement.

The school district also posted a group photo the kids took with the 2,000-win, first-time champion manager.

So what was it like for those kids? Pasadena ISD filled us in through a post on the Fisher Elementary School Facebook page.

"Today our Gifted and Talented program took a field trip to Minute Maid Park to learn all about the ballpark! Students took a tour of the park, learned how major league baseballs and bats are made, and learned all about the history of the organization," a post caption read. "Just as we were getting ready to leave, the legend himself, Manager Dusty Baker stopped by to say hello! Students also received a replica AL Championship ring-Dusty Baker Edition! We are thankful to the Houston Astros Organization for making this such a memorable experience for our students! Huge shout out to our amazing librarian Mrs. Ackerman for making this possible!"

