Mattress Mack giving away 5,000 tickets to Astros home opener against Los Angeles Angels

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- How does that one song go? "Take me out to the ball game...take me out to the crowd!" National treasure Mattress Mack is making that happen for Houston Astros fans.The Houston furniture salesman announced in a Facebook post that he's giving away 1,250 tickets each day from Tuesday through Friday to the Astros season home opening game against the Los Angeles Angels.The home opener is scheduled for Monday, April 18, with the first pitch at 7:10 p.m."I'm giving away 1,250 tickets each day from 7 a.m. until they are gone, probably until about 10 a.m.," the Astros fan said.The giveaway is limited to four tickets per family.Fans can try to snag tickets at the main Gallery Furniture store at 6006 North Freeway.