Houston Astros

Mattress Mack giving away 5,000 tickets to Astros home opener against Los Angeles Angels

EMBED <>More Videos

Mattress Mack giving away tickets to Astros season home opener

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- How does that one song go? "Take me out to the ball game...take me out to the crowd!" National treasure Mattress Mack is making that happen for Houston Astros fans.

The Houston furniture salesman announced in a Facebook post that he's giving away 1,250 tickets each day from Tuesday through Friday to the Astros season home opening game against the Los Angeles Angels.


SEE RELATED STORY: Astros reveal space-themed City Connect uniforms, team to debut them on April 20

The home opener is scheduled for Monday, April 18, with the first pitch at 7:10 p.m.

"I'm giving away 1,250 tickets each day from 7 a.m. until they are gone, probably until about 10 a.m.," the Astros fan said.

The giveaway is limited to four tickets per family.

Fans can try to snag tickets at the main Gallery Furniture store at 6006 North Freeway.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

Mattress Mack to car burglar: 'You didn't get my Astros tickets!'

Mattress Mack loses at least $11.6 million in Astros bets
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonticketslos angeles angelsmlbhouston astrosbaseballfree stufffun stuffsportsmattress mack
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
Diamondbacks bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Astros
Brantley's clutch hit in 9th lifts Astros over D-backs 2-1
Diamondbacks bring home losing streak into matchup against the Astros
Go for launch! Astros reveal space-themed City Connect uniforms
TOP STORIES
Katy mother believes she stopped woman from kidnapping her son
Man charged in girlfriend's murder remains on the run, HPD says
Delays, closures and chaos mount at Texas-Mexico border crossings
Rain chance returns Wednesday
'Is the shooter still with us?': Witness describes NYC subway attack
CDC to extend mask mandate on airplanes, transit for 2 weeks
3 young suspects robbed Walgreens at gunpoint before chase, HPD says
Show More
At least 23 injured when tornadoes swept through central Texas
Texas Southern University will honor new Texans head coach Lovie Smith
Former teacher asks for help to secure elementary school
Texas lab hopes new DNA machine helps solve cold cases
Lightning scorches car during thunderstorm in Iowa Colony, driver OK
More TOP STORIES News