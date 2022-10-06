'Just win': Houston Astros get 5 days off before facing Seattle-Toronto wild-card winner

The 2022 Astros delivered 106 wins to H-Town, the most games won for any Dusty Baker-managed team.

Houston has leveled up to the postseason after 106 wins in 2022. There's cautious optimism that the Astros will make it back to the World Series, as manager Dusty Baker explained after game No. 162.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Astros manager Dusty Baker is looking forward to something in a few days, and it's not just another playoff run.

"Full moon is in a couple days, and I believe in that power," Baker said following Wednesday's 3-2 victory vs. the Phillies. It was his team's 106th win of the season. It's the winningest team Baker has ever managed.

As the top seed in the American League postseason, the Astros now have five full days off before opening the best-of-five American League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

"Just win," Baker said of the message he'll share with his team. "I don't really write out a speech or anything. I just sort of have an outline and say what comes to my mind and to my heart. We're winning, we're not really hot. We're winning. We're winning as a unit. I just hope we're getting hot as we're going into the playoffs here. I'm confident."

The Astros face the winner of this weekend's best-of-three series in Toronto between the Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. Whichever team comes out of that series travels to Houston to play games 1 and 2 of the ALDS.

