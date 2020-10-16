Astros look to tonight's ALCS Game 6 against the Rays

SAN DIEGO, California (KTRK) -- Tampa Bay may be looking to clinch the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, but not so fast.Houston will look to repeat last night's upset when the first pitch is thrown today at 5:07 p.m. CT.On Thursday, Carlos Correa homered with one out in the ninth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3 behind sensational pitching from five rookies to remain alive.Tampa Bay leads the series 3-2.The Rays were 20-9 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has a team batting average of .210 this postseason. Randy Arozarena has led them with an average of .417, including 10 extra base hits and eight RBIs.The Astros went 9-23 in road games in 2020. Houston has a team slugging percentage of .458 this postseason. Carlos Correa leads them with a mark of .816, including six extra base hits and 14 RBIs.