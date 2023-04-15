Spoiler alert! They always catch them. ⚾ One Astros fan could be facing charges after taking the chance of a lifetime to meet (sort of) his favorite players.

Video shows fan holding beer while running on field during Astros-Rangers game

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Astros fan may be facing charges after running onto the field during Friday's loss to the Texas Rangers.

"Oh, we've got a fan on the field. Uh-oh! Are they gonna get him? They got him!" The game commentator could be heard in a video obtained by Eyewitness News.

This happened in the ninth inning when the Astros were trailing 5 to 2.

The fan, wearing an unbuttoned Astros jersey and denim shorts, ran across the left field and into the shallow right field before he was taken down by security.

Security escorted him off of the field without a fight.

A video posted to Twitter shows the man managing not to spill his Crawford Bock beer while he darted across the field in flame-printed socks.

This comes during the first game since the Astros changed their alcohol policies and after the addition of the pitch clock, which shortened game times.

Fans can now buy alcohol all game long at several locations throughout the park.

The Astros have a chance at redemption Saturday night. First Pitch is at 6:10 p.m.

