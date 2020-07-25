Astros spotted wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts during Opening Day

The Houston Astros begin their season at home against the Seattle Mariners. Most players and staff members were spotted wearing Black Lives Matter t-shirts during their preseason workout on Friday.
Another photo showed several players and coaches kneeling before the game as well.
United. #ForTheH pic.twitter.com/yOag8GOcUL— Houston Astros (@astros) July 25, 2020
The Astros are the latest Major League Baseball team to show their support for the movement.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.