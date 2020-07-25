Houston Astros

Astros spotted wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts during Opening Day

Major League Baseball's season begins for 26 more teams Friday. And more of them will be a part of baseball's postseason after MLB and the players' union agreed Thursday to an expanded playoff structure that includes 16 teams instead of the usual 10.

The Houston Astros begin their season at home against the Seattle Mariners. Most players and staff members were spotted wearing Black Lives Matter t-shirts during their preseason workout on Friday.

Another photo showed several players and coaches kneeling before the game as well.



The Astros are the latest Major League Baseball team to show their support for the movement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsblack lives matterbaseballhouston astrosgeorge floydsportspolice brutalityopening weekend
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON ASTROS
2020 MLB Opening Day lineups for every game
Astros begin title pursuit with clash vs. Mariners
Astros return with opening game against Mariners
Your guide to the most unusual MLB Opening Day ever
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tropical Storm Hanna expected to become hurricane by landfall
Schools ordered to delay in-person learning in Harris County
Feds enter shuttered Chinese Consulate in Montrose
Beachgoers still in Galveston ahead of Hanna's Texas landfall
School officials say they need millions to bridge digital divide
Texas Guard, US troops unite as joint task force for COVID-19
METRO approves million dollar payment for workers during COVID-19
Show More
CDC releases new guidance for reopening schools
Hanna to become a hurricane, bring heavy rain to Houston
COVID-19 survivor hopes to encourage others to donate plasma
Schlumberger slashes 21,000 jobs amid pandemic oil rout
Man who once sued UT will now receive statue on campus
More TOP STORIES News