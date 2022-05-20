our america

Our America: Because I Am | Full episode

"Our America: Because I Am," a new special from ABC Owned Television Stations, shines a light on the nearly 25 million Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and other Pacific Islanders living in the United States.

Hosted by KABC-TV news anchor David Ono, the special highlights their positive impact on our communities, politics and culture.

Many people within this incredibly diverse community are familiar with the question, "Where are you from?" They often need to explain to others that they are, in fact, American, regardless of appearances or names.

At their core, the stories shared in "Our America: Because I Am" -- from the Bangladeshi newspaper in New York to the Korean celebrities in Los Angeles -- are really American stories.

Watch the full episode in the media player above or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.
Related topics:
our americaasian americanasian american & pacific islander heritage monthrace in americabecause i amrace and cultureasian pacific american heritage month
