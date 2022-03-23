BIPOC Arts Network grants $2 million to groups serving communities of color in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After being heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, 120 Houston area art organizations serving communities of color received a combined $2 million in grants from the BIPOC Arts Network and Fund, known as BANF.
It's no secret that the arts have suffered through the pandemic, gaining funding and many organizations closing their doors.
Silambam Houston is one of the 120 art organizations that received a grant from BANF. The arts and dance studio aims to increase the appreciation and understanding of Indian artistic traditions.
ABC13 Digital Production Intern Kayla Simmons spoke with Lavanya Rajagopalan, Executive Artist Director and Founder of Silambam Houston.
"One of the things that we are most passionate about is bringing Indian art forms to the main stream." says Rajagopalan. "Its important for young people to know the diversity of art that is out there."
