'You get it all out here': Artist explains why he loves capturing emotions during World Series

Opie Otterstad recognizes that sports fans are not super into art, and artists are not all that interested in sports. But, he shares why he loves capturing the World Series so much.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Artist Opie Otterstad, a Houston-area native, is one of the biggest names in sports art.

"I do a lot of work for Major League Baseball, and any sport, really," Otterstad said.

Otterstad has been painting the official World Series celebration portrait for two decades, but he's been doing an additional piece for the Fall Classic since 2015.

He will stand on the field during batting practice with a canvas taped to his hand, and paint the pre-game scene on the field.

"It's just a canvas stretched on a board," he said. "I use acrylic paint, and I paint with a palette knife instead of a brush."

Otterstad said he donates the piece to charity when the work is finished. While he's painted for all sports, leagues, and teams, his bond with the Astros is arguably the strongest.

"I've been around that team since I was 13 years old."

Otterstad recognizes that sports fans are not super into art, and artists are not all that interested in sports. But, he says the thing he likes so much about it are the beautiful colors, the beautiful architecture, and people experiencing emotion.

"Incredible joy, horrible agony. But that's what I like to capture. You get it all out here," Otterstad said.

