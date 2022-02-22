cartoon

'Arthur' comes to an end after 25 seasons on PBS

The show originally premiered in October 1996.
By Marianne Garvey
PHILADELPHIA -- "Arthur" came to an end on Monday after 25 seasons.

Screenwriter Kathy Waugh first revealed that PBS Kids planned to bring the iconic children's series to a close during an interview on the "Finding DW" podcast over the summer.

Executive producer Carol Greenwald said reruns will continue to be available on PBS Kids.

"Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers," Greenwald said in a statement.



"Arthur" is aimed at children ages 4 to 8. It stars 8-year-old aardvark Arthur and his family and friends, according to PBS Kids.

Waugh told the podcast: "Arthur is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago. I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I know I'm not alone in thinking they made a mistake."

She continued: "I don't know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired. To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end, but it did end."



Waugh developed the series based on the popular books by Marc Brown. The show is the longest-running children's animated series in the US and has won four Daytime Emmys for outstanding children's animated program.

In the final episode, titled "All Grown Up," the gang finds a mysterious fortune-telling game in the library and gets a hint of what their futures could look like.

Watch the episode below:



