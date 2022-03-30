Arts & Entertainment

2022 Houston Art Car Parade



The Houston Art Car Parade Weekend, April 7-10

The oldest and largest parade of its type in the world takes over Houston April 7-10, 2022! Featuring four full days of excitement and creativity, Houston Art Car Parade Weekend presented by Team Gillman features over 250 mobile masterpieces designed and created by artists, individuals, schools, non-profits, corporations and anyone with a dream and a set of wheels. Powered by the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art, one of the leading folk and outsider art organizations in the country, the Houston Art Car Parade celebrates the artist in everyone and the "drive to create," and has become one of the most recognized and beloved events in Houston.

Stream the Houston Art Car Parade LIVE on ABC13.com on April 9th at 2pm!
