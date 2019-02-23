EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5151072" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Newly released surveillance footage shows moments after violent rooftop shooting

One person is in custody in connection with an ambush shooting that killed two brothers in east Houston.Police say their investigation led them to a home on Maxey Rd., about a mile away from Thursday's shooting on Eastbrook.Houston police surrounded a home with guns drawn in the 600 block of Maxey Rd., where investigators say they were led to following the shooting that left two dead and two wounded.The man was picked up by SWAT and HPD from an apartment complex Saturday afternoon on a separate felony warrant for evading."We wanted all resources on hand to make sure if this goes down, no one gets injured," HPD assistant chief Henry Gaw said.Police also say there is a search for possibly more suspects.