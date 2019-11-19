Robbery suspect shot by armored car guard, manhunt underway for 2nd suspect

WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) -- A robbery suspect is dead after a shooting at a bank in Willis.According to Willis police, the robbery happened around 9 a.m. when Brinks employees were parked in the drive-thru, servicing an ATM.Police say an armored car guard shot one suspect who died at the scene and a second suspect is on the run.A manhunt is underway on FM 1097 and I-45 to find the second suspect, who police say may also have been hit by gunfire. The suspect is believed to be a black man who is tall, slender and dressed in all black.Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact authorities.