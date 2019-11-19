Robbery suspect shot by armored car guard, manhunt underway for 2nd suspect

WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) -- A robbery suspect is dead after a shooting at a bank in Willis.

According to Willis police, the robbery happened around 9 a.m. when Brinks employees were parked in the drive-thru, servicing an ATM.

Police say an armored car guard shot one suspect who died at the scene and a second suspect is on the run.

A manhunt is underway on FM 1097 and I-45 to find the second suspect, who police say may also have been hit by gunfire. The suspect is believed to be a black man who is tall, slender and dressed in all black.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to contact authorities.

ALSO: FBI increases reward in ambush shooting of armored guard
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
willisrobberybank robberyshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
This Houston-area city is the fastest growing in the country
LIVE | National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
Here's when to expect a messy Houston-area cold front
This home has its own beach and zipline, and it could be yours
Woman says her dog sniffed out her ovarian cancer 4 times
3 women shot in fight with at least 40 people in NE Harris Co.
How to outsmart credit card skimmers at gas stations
Show More
Texas restaurant serves up match made in foodie heaven
ABC13's Morning News
American hostage freed in swap with Taliban
Correction officers who guarded Jeffrey Epstein criminally charged
High school cancels controversial 'Gender-Bender' spirit day
More TOP STORIES News