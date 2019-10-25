Armored truck guard shot in face dies after ambush

Our homicide detectives & PIO are en route to the fatal shooting of an armored car security guard at 5003 Antoine near Pinemont. The guard was shot during a robbery about 1:45 pm. Sadly, he was pronounced deceased at the hospital. More info to be released at the scene. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 24, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5644344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "We were right across the street. We thought it was fireworks," one witness said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An armored truck guard has died after he was shot in the face outside a Popeyes Thursday afternoon.It happened in the 5000 block of Antoine Drive near Pinemont around 1:45 p.m., according to police.The guard was outside the armored vehicle completing a money transfer at the restaurant when he was ambushed by three suspects, police said.The men were all armed and their faces were covered when they approached from behind the restaurant. That's when the guard ran toward the driver's side of the armored vehicle before being shot.Witnesses told Eyewitness News the guard struggled with the suspects before the close-range shooting.The suspects got away in a tan-colored SUV with money, but it wasn't clear how much was taken.A revolver could be seen on the ground near the armored truck and the driver remained inside the vehicle as police investigated.Police say three to four men dumped the SUV nearby and got into a black Impala sedan.The SUV was later recovered and towed to the FBI Houston office.