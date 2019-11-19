Armored car heist suspect killed by guard was from Houston

By
WILLIS, Texas (KTRK) -- The suspect shot and killed during an attempted armored car robbery in Willis on Tuesday was a 27-year-old from the Houston area, according to police.

The chief of the Willis Police Department, James Nowak, released the information as law enforcement continued to search for a second suspect involved in the heist.

Police have not released the identities of either suspect.

Nowak said officers and a tracking dog from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice continued to search into the afternoon south of the crime scene for the remaining suspect, as well as additional evidence.

The robbery happened around 9 a.m. when a Brinks employee was parked in the drive-thru, servicing an ATM.

Police said an armored car guard shot one of the suspects, who died at the scene. The second suspect ran off, and police were not sure whether this person was also wounded.

The manhunt is focused on FM 1097 and I-45. The suspect is believed to be a black man who is tall, slender and dressed in all black.

The Brinks officer was not hurt in the incident.

Nowak added investigators were looking at multiple sources of video that captured the robbery attempt.

Willis police are being assisted by agencies that include the FBI, Texas Rangers, Houston police, and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.



SEE ALSO: FBI increases reward in ambush shooting of armored guard

Follow Tom Abrahams on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
willisrobberybank robberyshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
HISD teachers file lawsuit to stop takeover of school board
This Houston-area city is the fastest growing in the country
Stray with nose growth named Rudi the Red-Nosed Chihuahua
5-year-old's adorable letter to ABC13's Tom Koch
Teen dies after Halloween night road rage shooting
What we know about In-N-Out burger opening in Houston area
Here's why Seabrook has been named best place to live in Texas
Show More
Get paid $3,000 a month to smoke weed
Here's when to expect a messy Houston-area cold front
Bring all your Pinterest dreams to life at this craft studio
Your go-to nail salon may have some state violations
Video: Truck slides toward 2 troopers helping stranded driver
More TOP STORIES News