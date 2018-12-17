Armed suspects rob man outside Katy Mills Mall

Katy police are investigating three armed robberies, including one at Katy Mills Mall.Police say there have been four robberies that have been reported since Thanksgiving.Three of those robberies happened in less than an hour on Saturday between 8:50 p.m. and 9:40 p.m.Police say four suspects were involved in the robberies and at least one showed a gun in the crimes. They say these incidents happened within a three-mile radiusConstable Wayne Thompson says Fort Bend County Precinct 3 is assisting and helping Katy police by adding patrols to the area."We highly encourage going in a group, sometimes ladies do it all together. That's a good idea, Thomspon said. "Elderly, we don't want you alone, you appear more defenseless. We also see people get tunnel vision and their hands may be full of packages."If you have any information call Katy police.