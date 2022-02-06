standoff

Suspect in custody after SWAT standoff south of Houston motel, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Standoff: HPD SWAT negotiated an armed suspect to turn himself in

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police responded to multiple calls about a disturbance with a weapon at a motel in the 6300 block of Allegheny Sunday around 3 a.m.

SWAT and negotiators were called in for assistance. The man, who is suspected of armed robbery, was barricaded alone in a motel room, according to officials.

Police say, the suspect choked a woman in attempt to steal her purse. She managed to get away from the suspect, when fleeing she saw a pistol on the motel room's bed, authorities say.

When law enforcement arrived, the suspect was still in the motel room.

Negotiators were able to convince the man to give himself up and placed in custody without incident, according to HPD SWAT Commander Megan Howard.

The suspect has a previous record of criminal activity. He is now charged with robbery.



Investigators are awaiting a search warrant to search for the weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonattempted robberyrobberyswatnegotiationsstandoffarmed robbery
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STANDOFF
Man who sold weapon to Colleyville synagogue standoff suspect charged
UK detains 2 teens in connection to Texas synagogue hostage incident
10-year-old called 911 before SWAT standoff in N. Houston, police say
N. Houston neighbor accused of firing 3 shots into child's bedroom
TOP STORIES
Mother says 11-year-old's death will not be in vain
Police are investigating a body found on I-10 East
Another freezing start with a warm up on the way
Boil water notice in effect for Texas City residents
Discovery of 3 bodies at 2 crime scenes believed to be related
Woman dies after falling 60 feet off historic ship in Galveston
A woman found dead with child inside southeast Houston apartment
Show More
Joe Rogan apologizes for saying racial slur: 'I'm not racist'
Video shows police shooting Black man during no-knock warrant entry
Russia at 70% of Ukraine military buildup
High-speed chase with Maserati covers 38 miles in 2 counties
SWAT and hostage negotiators respond to man at Chase Tower
More TOP STORIES News